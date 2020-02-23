|
|
Barbara A. Reis, 77
UPTON - Barbara A. "Bobbie" Reis, 77, of Upton, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Emanuel E. and Josephine (Renaldo) Reis. She was educated in Worcester and was a 1960 graduate of Commerce High School.
Bobbie was employed for many years as a silk finisher in the dry cleaning industry.
She was a communicant of St. Gabriel the Archangel Church and enjoyed watching movies and dining out.
She is survived by three children, Alessandro D'Amato of Trevose, PA, Christina D'Amato of Philadelphia, PA and Gina Allen of Trevose, PA; two sisters, Joan Faucher of N. Grafton and Esther Diverdi of Rhode Island; three grandchildren, Samantha McCully, Stephanie D'Amato and Chelsea D'Amato; four great-grandchildren and her lifelong dear friend, Linda J. Russo of Upton.
She was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Reis.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 28, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 151 Mendon St., Upton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Calling hours at the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc., 45 Main St., Upton, are Thursday, February 27, from 4 to 7 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Gabriel the Archangel Church Building Fund, 151 Mendon St., Upton, MA 01568
www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020