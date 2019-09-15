|
|
Barbara (Wilson) Rule, 96
Marlborough, Formerly of Shrewsbury - Barbara (Wilson) Rule, 96 of Marlborough and formerly of Shrewsbury passed away on September 14, 2019. Calling hours are Wednesday, September 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749. Grave side service and burial will be on Thursday, September 19th at 11:00 am at the Mountain View Cemetery, Route 140, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. Donations to Reading is Fundamental, www.rif.org are welcome in lieu of flowers.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019