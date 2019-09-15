Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
Route 140
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Rule
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Rule

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Rule Obituary
Barbara (Wilson) Rule, 96

Marlborough, Formerly of Shrewsbury - Barbara (Wilson) Rule, 96 of Marlborough and formerly of Shrewsbury passed away on September 14, 2019. Calling hours are Wednesday, September 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749. Grave side service and burial will be on Thursday, September 19th at 11:00 am at the Mountain View Cemetery, Route 140, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. Donations to Reading is Fundamental, www.rif.org are welcome in lieu of flowers.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Download Now