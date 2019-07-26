|
Barbara E. Salins, 97
Worcester - Barbara E. (Norman) Salins, 97, died on Monday, July 22nd.
She was born in Boston on April 1, 1922 and was the third of four children of Maxwell G. and Ida (Molansky) Norman who had immigrated here from Manchester England.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lewis S. Salins, her wonderful son-in-law Dr. Kalman S. Sinofsky and her siblings Ernest, Gladys, Mildred and William. She leaves her son Kenneth Salins of Jefferson and her daughter Mildred (Salins) Sinofsky of Worcester with whom she lived in her last years; a sister-in –law Barbara Norman; her grandchildren, Michelle Sinofsky-Eshbaugh and her husband James Eshbaugh, Laura Sinofsky-Bohm and her husband Stuart Bohm and David Lewis Sinofsky and his wife Heather; and her nine great-grandchildren, Kayla, Carina, Keely, Sydney, Michaela, Zachary, Kalman, Sarah, and Elijah and nieces and nephews.
Her greatest blessing and treasures were her family. Barbara was a lifelong volunteer. She and her husband Lewis were instrumental in the initial building of Temple Beth Am in Randolph. She was a Cub Scout leader, Brownie and Girl Scout leader and school volunteer. She moved to Worcester, her adopted home, in 1978 where she made friends and became a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish Healthcare Center. She volunteered to help run the gift shop there for many years. For more than 10 years she was active in the Worcester Area Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. She was an active volunteer for Rachel's Table.
She was a cancer survivor. She was always there for those that needed her and asked for little in return.
A GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE WAS HELD ON THURSDAY, JULY 25 IN TEMPLE SINAI MEMORIAL PARK IN DANVERS, MA, UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Aid for Cancer Research, PO Box 376, Newton Centre, MA 02459 or to a .
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019