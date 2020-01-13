|
Barbara Ann Sander, 84
Worcester - Barbara Ann Sander, 84, of Glen Arbor, MI passed away Sunday Jan. 12, 2020, in Worcester, MA.
She was born in Chicago, IL on March 14, 1935 to Lowell Kemper and Grace Mohr Kemper. The family ran a paper company, making artificial flowers and confetti for parades. She loved her summers spent at Camp Kohahna on Lake Michigan where she attended from age 6 - 16. She attended Principia College and then moved to Boston to work at the Christian Science Publishing Society where she met her husband Christopher Newport. They married in 1956, moved to his native England, and had 3 children. The family moved back to the Boston area in 1967 and to Virginia in 1973.
In 1983, Barbara married Richard E. Sander and shortly thereafter moved to Glen Arbor, MI. She spent many years working at the camp and volunteering at the Reading Room, food pantries, and anywhere she could lend a helping hand. She was incredibly strong in her faith and especially in her love. She loved life everyday, as we all should, but sometimes forget. She will continue to carry on that faith and love, while in her final resting place.
She is survived by her daughter Sally Guenette in MA, husband John, grandchildren Jennifer and Matthew and their families; son Neil Newport in VA, wife Beth, grandchildren Elizabeth and Hannah; and daughter-in-law Mary Newport Burke and grandchildren Christopher and Amanda and their families. She is also survived by Richard's children Jeff and Kathy and their families. This year she was fortunate enough to meet her first great grandchild, Caleb Matthew Guenette. She is preceded in death by first husband Christopher Newport, her second husband Richard Sander and her loving son Keith Newport.
The family wishes to thank Brenda Rojas at the Residence at Orchard Grove for her loving care, and the entire staff of Dodge Park Rest Home who provided unbelievable support and caring during her final few months.
At her request, there will be no services. A celebration of her life will be held this summer in Glen Arbor, with the town and people she loved so deeply. Donations can be made to Camp Kohahna, 1653 Port Oneida Road, Maple City, MI 49664. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester, MA is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020