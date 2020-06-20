Barbara Santry

Barbara A. Santry, 77Princeton - Barbara A. (Lundsgaard) Santry, 77, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wachusett Manor in Gardner after an illness. She was born in Boston, the daughter of Victor T. and Pauline A. (Bonner) Lundsgaard and had lived most of her life in Princeton.She leaves her loving husband of 58 years, James J. Santry; her daughter Robin Higgins of Rutland, her sons, James Santry, Jr. and his wife, Holly of Vienna, VA, Andrew Santry of Princeton and Timothy Santry and his wife, Christine of Gardner; her sisters, Christina Commoletti of Florida and Ruth Rahwan and her husband, Bob of Westwood; seven grandchildren, Caroline, Brody, Emily, Briana, Dillon, Elizabeth and Joseph; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Victor Lundsgaard and her sisters, Judy Lutz and Karen Laferrara.Barbara was a caring and compassionate soul who found her greatest joy through caring for others. While raising her children, Barbara also worked as a home health aide. Later in life, she would take every opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren, often baking or doing arts and crafts. Barbara and her husband, Jim, would often steal away for a day strolling around Sturbridge Village or for weekends exploring the Cape. Barbara was happiest when those around her were happy. She will be dearly missed.Funeral services for Barbara will be held privately at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Princeton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice Care, 36 Williams Street, Leominster, MA 01453. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit