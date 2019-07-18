|
|
Barbara A. Sawyer, 87
WORCESTER - Barbara A. (Hosey) Sawyer, 87, of Worcester, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Lutheran Skilled Nursing Center surrounded by her family.
Her husband of 53 years, Attorney Joseph F. Sawyer Jr., died in 2010.
Barbara leaves six children, Patricia M. Sawyer of Oakham, Philip J. Sawyer of Worcester, Carol Grant and her husband Alexander of Dedham, John S. Sawyer of Peabody, Mark J. Sawyer and his wife Christine of Paxton, and Janice A. Sawyer of Auburn; and twelve grandchildren, Will, Audrey, Lily, Brandon, Katie, Joey, Jake, Liam, Lizzie, Mark, Jodi and Jaycie.
Barbara was born in Worcester, daughter of John and Mildred (Scully) Hosey, and lived in Worcester all her life.
She graduated from the former Ascension High School and Framingham State College, and earned a master's degree from Worcester State College.
Barbara was a Home Economics teacher at Burncoat Senior High School for more than 30 years, before retiring.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the Framingham State University Alumni Association, and a former member of Leicester Hills Country Club.
Barbara enjoyed gardening, knitting and sewing, cooking and baking and visits to the beaches of Cape Cod and Hampton Beach. She especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren.
The Sawyer family wishes to thank Francia, Degue, Anthony and everyone at Lutheran for their great work everyday.
Calling hours are Sunday, July 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Monday, July 22, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 551 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 18 to July 21, 2019