Barbara A. Scerra, 80
Worcester/Auburn - Barbara A. (Berglund) Scerra, age 80, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at her Christopher Heights' residence in Worcester after a short illness. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Elmer R. and Alice R. (Jordan) Berglund.
Barbara spent her childhood in Millbury, graduating from Millbury High School, class of 1958. Soon after graduating high school, she married Howard Scerra, and moved to Germany for several years, where he was stationed in the Armed Services. She cherished her time in Germany and the adventures and friendships that were created. Upon returning to the States, Barbara settled in Auburn, her home for over 50 years. Auburn was where she made her roots and where she lovingly raised her family as a dedicated single mother. For many years Barbara was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church of Auburn. She was forever guided by her spiritual beliefs. Barbara spent the last three years residing at Christopher Heights Assisted Living where she thoroughly enjoyed new friendships, the beautiful sunsets from her living room and the outdoor patio where she would bask in the sun for hours.
Barbara's life was devoted to her children and the numerous friendships that had endured throughout her life. With her passing, she is survived by her two daughters, Cindybeth Palmgren and her husband John, of Worcester, Linee Rounsley and her husband Steve of Waunakee, WI. As the beloved "Moo Moo," she leaves two adoring grandchildren, Abigail Palmgren and Kate Rounsley. Barbara will be missed by her long-time companion and love of her life, Donald Barker of Preston, CT. The last three years of her life Barbara was blessed to meet her friend, confidant and care taker, Amy Mountain of Webster, MA – she became Barbara's third daughter. Barbara's passing is a great loss to her family but also to so many people who cherished her friendship, sense of adventure and joy of life, especially Lorraine (Myers) Loftus of Millbury and Mark Chamberlain of Worcester.
Barbara worked as the Office Manager for Dr. Ronald Dorris' Allergy and Respiratory Care Practice in Worcester for over 50 years, retiring in 2014. Her intelligence, work ethic, humor and commitment made her a valued employee and co-worker. She was so proud and fulfilled by her work there and the friendships she developed. Outside of work Barbara enjoyed reading, gardening, clipping coupons and cooking. However, her passion was for the sun and the beach. So many memories were created on the beaches of Cape Cod, Misquamicut, Mexico and the Caribbean. The frequent trips to Aruba and various Islands were the source of joy for the many friends and family she shared them with. Well into her seventies, Barbara could be found walking the beaches of Aruba, snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters and soaking up as much sun as the day would allow. Lastly, Barbara's life was always enhanced by the numerous pets she had throughout her life. She was a true lover of all animals.
Due to the present pandemic, a private funeral service honoring Barbara's life and memories will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. (For those wishing to be part of this service, please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/21938684 at the time of the service, to join virtually.) In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either Pound on the Hill Animal rescue – Massachusetts chapter, 1628 Holbrook Ave., Bessemer, Alabama 35020, (poundonthehill.org) or to the First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 24, 2020