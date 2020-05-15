|
|
Barbara E. (O'Keefe) Shanley, 85
Northborough - Barbara E. (O'Keefe) Shanley; formerly of Northborough, passed away peacefully at home in Huntersville, NC on May 13, 2020. She was 85 years old. Barbara was the devoted wife of the late Edward C. Shanley for 56 years and was preceded in death by her sister Mabel (O'Keefe) Winslow of MD. She leaves behind her loving children, Kevin Shanley and his wife Maryanne of Hollis, NH; David Shanley and his wife Patty of NC; Michael Shanley and his wife Kathy of FL; her grandchildren, Bradley, Ashley, Zach, Gavin, Brittany, Ronan, and Maura; her great-grandson Oliver; Also surviving are nieces, nephews and cousins. Born and raised in Melrose, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Delia (Walsh) O'Keefe. Barbara was a legal secretary before marrying her beloved Eddie and raising a family. A forty-year resident of Northborough, Barbara was devoted to her Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Parish. In her later years, Barbara devoted many hours to volunteer work serving her church and community. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin.
Private graveside service will be at the Howard Street Cemetery in Northborough, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rose of Lima Parish, P.O. Box 685, Northborough, MA 01532. To view Barbara's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020