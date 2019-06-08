|
Barbara E. (Lefebvre) Smith, 81
Webster - Barbara E. (Lefebvre) Smith age 81 passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Univ. of MA Healthcare Center Hospital, Worcester, MA. She was the wife of the late Sgt. Joseph J. Smith III who died Oct. 20, 2014. Barbara leaves her brother John E. Lefebvre Jr. and his fiancée Linda Littleton of Webster and her sister Eleanor Lebeau of South Carolina, nieces and nephews and her brother-in-law Brian and Gloria Smith. She was born in Webster daughter of the late John E. Lefebvre Sr. and Flora (Noack) Lefebvre and lived here all her life. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and Nursing Supervisor at Hubbard Regional Hospital for forty years. Barbara was the finest example of what a nurse should be. In many ways she was a character in the best sense of the word. She was caring, kind and compassionate, but yet ran the hospital in the most professional way. Barbara was a member of the Webster Fire Dept. Women's Auxiliary. She was an avid Cat lover. Funeral Mass will be held Wed., June 12, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Louis Church with a calling hours from 9:30 am to 10:45 am in the funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Webster. Omit flowers and donations in her memory may be made to the Cat Connection of Webster. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
