|
|
Barbara V. Nawn Smith
HOLDEN/WORCESTER - Barbara V. (Nowicki) Nawn Smith, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Vibra Hospital. Born and raised in New York City, NY she was a daughter of the late John and Helen (Dynowska) Nowicki.
Barbara was a graduate of Washington Irving High School in New York. She was a quality control auditor for Micro Networks in Worcester for ten years, retiring in 1994. Barbara also worked at EEC Corporation in Jefferson for seven years. Barbara enjoyed completing challenging crossword puzzles.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her two sons, Richard P. Salvin of Worcester and Brian J. Salvin and his wife, Deborah of Millbury; her granddaughter, Kelly Ann Salvin; a sister, Carol Ann Palinkas and her husband, Horst of New River, AZ; a nephew; nieces; and several cousins. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her first husband, William J. Nawn and her second husband, Francis G. Smith.
Following a private funeral service, Barbara was laid to rest at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020