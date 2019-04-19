|
Barbara C. Steadman, 89
BROOKFIELD - Barbara C. Steadman, 89, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, with friends and family at her side.
Born in Brookfield, Massachusetts, daughter of Clair Cole Sheldon and Alice (Macia) Sheldon. She, along with her husband, Wilfred Steadman, lived for many years in Holden until moving back to Brookfield in 1985. Barbara met Wilfred when she was four years old.
Barbara graduated from Brookfield High School and Worcester State Teachers College. She taught elementary school in Virginia; Sterling, MA; and Holden School District. Her last class before her retirement was at Jefferson Middle School.
She enjoyed knitting and attended the Apple Country Fair for many years as a crafter. Friends and family all enjoyed her hand-knit sweaters, mittens, and hats.
Barbara enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family and spending time with them, but also enjoying a simple life where she grew up.
She served as a trustee of the Merrick Public Library in Brookfield, as well as the Friends of the Library, was a life member and former board member of the Quaboag Historical Society.
She enjoyed working with the Lucy Stone Award, the Brookfield Fund, and other charities to help less fortunate people in the area.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Wilfred; as well as her son, Dana Steadman, and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Coover Steadman, of Wexford, PA; grandson, Andrew Steadman, and granddaughter-in-law, Alexandra Paez, of Delray Beach, FL; and granddaughter, Molly Steadman, of Cleveland, OH.
Friends and family are invited to attend a calling hour on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10-11AM in Pillsbury Funeral Home 3 West Brookfield Rd. In Brookfield. The funeral will follow at 11AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Brookfield Cemetery. For an online tribute please visit: Pillsburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019