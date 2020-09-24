Barbara H. Steele, 74Millbury - Barbara Helen Steele passed on September 23, 2020 at the age of 74 after a long illness. She is the wife of Robert Malcolm Steele. She is also survived by her son Jason Robert Steele and by her daughter-in-law Sara (Stefero) Steele, and by her granddaughter Elise Anna Steele, the love of her life, of Princeton, MA.Barbara was predeceased by her mother and father, Stasia (Oleksiak) Romanek and William Romanek who died when she was 9 years old. She was adopted and raised by her uncle Edward Oleksiak (passed in 1988) and by her aunt Agnes (Dias) Oleksiak. Upon her adoption she acquired several siblings and now leaves her mother Agnes of Thompson, CT; brother Michael Oleksiak and his wife Rose of Waterville, ME; sister Theresa (Oleksiak) Nichols and her husband Rex, and brother James Oleksiak and his wife Jeanne, all of N. Grosvenordale, CT; brother John Oleksiak and wife Cheryl of Ludlow, MA; sister Cynthia (Oleksiak) Leander of Windsor Locks, CT; and brother Richard Oleksiak of Woodstock, CT. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Janet (Steele) Knox and her husband Fred of York, ME; and several nieces and nephews.She was born in Webster on April 23, 1946 and moved to North Grosvenordale in 1956. She graduated from Tourtellotte Memorial High School as salutatorian in 1963 and was awarded an Associate's Degree from Becker Junior College, graduating as valedictorian in 1965.Barbara worked at Cranston Print Works Company in Webster after her graduation and then became assistant to the director of alumni affairs at Northeastern University in Boston. After her marriage and having a son, she left Northeastern to raise her son while working as the administrative assistant to the principal at Assabet Regional High School. She was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 30 years, both at the Massachusetts Fire Academy in Stow and then as the executive assistant to the State Fire Marshal at the Department of Fire Services.In 1987 she moved to Hong Kong with her husband and son Jason where they lived for 3 years while maintaining their primary residence in Hudson, MA. She always spoke fondly of her life there, traveling extensively throughout China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines and Japan. Her favorite trips included Kota Kinabalu, Spain, Germany, Egypt, St. Thomas and St. John's, Canada, Pakistan, Thailand and many others.One of her favorite stories was being in Beijing, China in the early days when everyone commuted on bicycles. One day she noticed a bike as it passed with a couch on the back. This was not unusual except for the three people sitting on that couch. Prior to her illness she enjoyed long walks, visiting with friends, reading, golf, gardening and especially her granddaughter Elise.Her funeral will be held privately for the family only. There are no calling hours. Donations in her name may be made to Dana-Farber Milford Patient Assistance Fund, attention: Elizabeth Patterson, Dana Farber Philanthropy Office, 10 Brookline Place, West, Brookline, MA 02445. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.