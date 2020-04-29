|
Barbara A. Stout, 81
Northborough, MA - Barbara A. (Dick) Stout, 81, of Northborough, MA formerly of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 23, 2020, after a 3-year decline with breast cancer. She is reunited with her beloved husband Karl "Bud" Stout, who predeceased her in 1984.
Barbara was born on September 20, 1938 in Shelby, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Laser) Dick. She was raised in Shelby, where she graduated from Shelby High School. She resided in Hudson, MA for the majority of her adult life, briefly in Harvest, AL, and then moved to Northborough, MA, where she spent the past ten years. She enjoyed a few occupations in secretarial work, as an aerobic dance instructor, and as a circulation librarian at the Hudson Public Library, before eventually retiring.
Barbara is survived by her son, Tim Stout and his wife Marianne, and their children Sam and Aaron. She was also grandmother to Tim's children, Sarah and Emily Stout.
Barbara was an avid reader and also enjoyed gardening and attending the ballet. She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and loved watching their concerts and ball games.
Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic restrictions, services will be scheduled for a later time. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with her arrangements. Burial will be in Shelby, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Barbara Stout to: "Hudson Public Library Miscellaneous Gifts", Hudson Public Library, 3 Washington Street, Hudson, MA 01749.
