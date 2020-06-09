Barbara Strickland
Barbara L. (Johnson) Strickland, 94

Worcester - Barbara L. (Johnson) Strickland died Saturday, June 6, 2020 on her 94th birthday at the Lutheran Home in Worcester.

Barbara was born in Auburn, daughter of the late Harry W. and Bertha L. (Congdon) Johnson. Her sister Joyce J. Johnson of Worcester died April 29, 2017.

Barbara lived in Worcester more than 60 years.

Barbara was a nurse at Memorial Hospital and several Worcester nursing homes including the Lutheran Home where she passed away. She was formerly married to Herbert M. Strickland.

Barbara will be buried with her parents and sister.

There will be a graveside funeral service Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. in Hillside Cemetery, 62 Central St. in Auburn. There are no calling hours.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
