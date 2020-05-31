Barbara M. (Quimby) Swan



Auburn - Barbara was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who died at the age of 93 after a short illness. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Bertie W. and Edith (Allan) Quimby. Barbara lived most of her life in Auburn. She graduated from Auburn High School and was a secretary at the Worcester Mutual Fire Insurance Company for 2 years.



Shortly after the end of WWII, she met her husband, Dr. Edward J. Swan, Jr., DDS, a tall, handsome, former Captain in the US Marines, who had been one of the best athletes of his generation to come out of Central Massachusetts. Ed starred in baseball and basketball at Worcester's Classical High School and lettered in basketball at Holy Cross College under their famous coach, Moose Krause. Ed became a respected dentist in Worcester and died in 1989.



She leaves four sons, Dr. Edward J. Swan III, Ph.D. of Lille, France; Michael W. Swan, Sr. of North Yarmouth, Maine; Glenn E. Swan of Thornton, Colorado; and Peter T. Swan, with whom she lived in Auburn; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



She will be interred at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn, Massachusetts with her husband and parents.



Barbara wished that, instead of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army or Paralyzed Veterans.





