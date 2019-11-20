|
Barbara J. (O'Rourke) Thomas, 94
SHREWSBURY - Barbara J. (O'Rourke) Thomas, 94, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home peacefully, Tuesday, November 19th 2019, surrounded by her husband, children and family.
Barbara was born one of eight children of Edward O'Rourke and Ellen (Magill) Rourke. Raised in Worcester, Barbara married the love of her life and best friend, John "Sonny" Thomas. They settled in Shrewsbury and for the past seventy-four years where they raised their four daughters.
Barbara loved her family, home, and cooking. She devoted her life caring for her husband and family. She loved watching her Red Sox games. She was always the biggest fan for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She treasured all the special memories she made with her family and friends.
Barbara was a dedicated mother to her children: Rosemary Dunlevy and her husband James, Joann Green and her predeceased husband Jeff, Barbara Govoni and her predeceased husband Don, MaryEllen O'Loughlin and her husband Steve. She also leaves ten grandchildren who adored "Gram": John Couture, Paulette Racicot, Lisa Stewart, Krista Pratt, Jaime Smith, Mark Govoni, Kelly O'Connell, Katie Keith, Ryan and Erin O'Loughlin; eighteen loving great-grandchildren.
She leaves her beloved sister; Beverly Anthony and brother, Paul O'Rourke as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Barbara was predeceased by her brother Edward Rourke, her sisters, Helen Witkowski, Gladys Zinkevich, Constance Minichelli, Kathleen Puzo, and her best friend of 75 years, Mickelina "Mickey" Kozlowski.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 8:30 am to 10:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, followed by a procession to St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Rd Shrewsbury, where her celebration of Christian burial mass will be held at 10:30 am. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in her name can be made to St Anne's Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike Rd, 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019