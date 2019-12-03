|
Barbara M. Trainor, 96
AUBURN - Barbara M. (Thibeault) Trainor, 96, of Danielson, CT formerly of Auburn, MA died Saturday November 30, 2019 at the Pierce Memorial Baptist Nursing Home in Brooklyn, CT, with her family by her side.
Barbara was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late Joseph F. and Ola L. (Harbour) Thibeault. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1941 and later that year she married the love of her life, James J. Trainor, who left for W.W. II, after their marriage. She and James were married for 48 years until he passed in 1989.
Throughout Barbara's life she was passionate about politics, as well as she was a staunch democrat and very proud of that fact. She also loved being by the ocean and spent many summers enjoying the sun, sand and surf.
She leaves a daughter, Denise B. Desrosiers and her husband Donald of Danielson, CT; two grandsons, Mark A. Desrosiers and his wife Maria of Plainfield, CT and Brad M. Desrosiers and his long-time partner, Kindee of Charlton, MA; as well as two great grandsons, Daniel and Cosmo.
We would like to thank the staff of Pierce Baptist Nursing Home for the loving care they gave Barbara.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at the Britton-Wallace Funeral Home, 91 Central Street, Auburn followed by a prayer service at 11:30 am. Burial will take place next to her husband James in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence for Barbara's family or to view her "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019