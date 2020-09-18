Barbara Vaillancourt 91MILLBURY - Barbara (Collette) Vaillancourt, 91, joined her beloved husband in heaven on September 17th. She died peacefully at St. Camillus Health Center from natural causes.Barbara was born in Millbury to Edmund and Mildred Collette. Barbara was a life-long resident of Millbury and was active in town activities throughout her life. As a young woman she worked at the Boston Store in downtown Millbury. She married Francis Vaillancourt in 1948. She was an avid candlepin bowler and played on several teams ultimately bowling on television. She was a member of the Millbury Finance Committee, a President of the Millbury Woman's Club and assisted with voting registration. She worked at the Outlet Store in the Auburn Mall for many years and ultimately managed the Vaillancourt Folk Art store for her son Gary and his wife, Judi.She leaves behind her three sons, Gary and his wife, Judi of Sutton MA, Guy of Saco ME and Dana and his wife, Abby of Huron, SD. She also leaves her grandchildren, Anna Hall, Daniel Vaillancourt, Luke Vaillancourt, Maura Vaillancourt, and Loren Carver and also has seven great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband, parents, sibling, two daughters-in-laws as well as three of her grandchildren. She had a great life and will enjoy the next phase surrounded by her family and friends.A private service will be held. Private burial will be in Central Cemetery in Millbury. Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund of St. Camillus Health Center, 447 Hill St. Whitinsville, MA 01588. Please visit Barbara's tribute and condolence page at: