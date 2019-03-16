|
|
Barbara Elizabeth (Holmstrom) van Schermbeek
Holden - Barbara Elizabeth (Holmstrom) van Schermbeek, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 22 at the Knollwood Nursing Center.
A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate Barbara's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 22nd at the First Baptist Church, 111 Park Avenue, Worcester, immediately followed by a reception in the Whitney Room at church. Burial in Hope Cemetery will be private.
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019