|
|
Barbara L. Wackell, 83
Worcester - Barbara L. Wackell, 83, of Worcester died Tuesday, March 12th in the Coleman House. She leaves her brother, Robert V. Wackell and his wife, Jane of Millbury and Punta Gorda, FL; four nephews, Joseph, David and James Wackell and Mardek Mardirossian; four nieces, Jennifer O'Sullivan and her husband, Jerry, Pamela, Susan and Shayne Wackell and her spouse, Sheri Carl; and several great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard F. Wackell, a sister, Gayle A. Mardirossian and a nephew, Richard Wackell.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Vincent J. and Catherine F. (Connole) Wackell. Barbara worked for Mary Kay Cosmetics for over 20 years as a consultant. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church. Barbara enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, photography, knitting and crocheting.
Her funeral is Monday, March 18th in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000 or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019