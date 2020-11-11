1/1
Barbara Whalen
Barbara J. Whalen, 67

Shrewsbury - Barbara Jean (Beaudoin) Whalen, Ph. D., passed away unexpectedly October 30, 2020.

Barbara was born in Manchester NH to Joseph R. and Dorothy C. Beaudoin. Barbara is pre-deceased by her husband, Kevin J. Whalen. Her family includes brothers Ralph E. Beaudoin and wife Lee of Raymond NH, Peter B. Beaudoin and wife Linda of Manchester NH, her sister Rachael Caron-Purinton of Nashua NH and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara completed her Ph. D. in Immunology at the University of Connecticut in 1993.

Barbara was a dedicated research scientist. She worked at the University of MA Medical School, as an Assistant Professor until 2003. She worked for Biomedical Research Models, Inc. as Research Director until her retirement in 2013. Barbara held two patents in Methods of cancer treatment/prevention.

Donations may be sent to smiletrain.org, a charity that Barbara proudly supported.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
