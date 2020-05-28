Barbara E. Woznicki (Michalek)



Newington, CT - Barbara E. (Michalek) Woznicki, 85, beloved wife of Arthur Woznicki for 63 years, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from advanced Alzheimer's disease and COVID-19. Born in Webster, Massachusetts in 1934, Barbara lived her adult life in Newington until the ravages of her advancing illness caused the need for full-time nursing care.



Barbara led by example in teaching those who knew her the meaning of selfless love. She gave every bit of herself to her family. She loved each of them unconditionally and never expected anything in return. Even though her disease changed her brain, it was powerless to change Barbara's beautiful heart.



Prior to her illness, if one were to ask Barbara about her proudest achievement, she would have undoubtedly said that it was raising her two children, Katherine and Steven. More recently, Barbara's happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her family. Besides her loving husband, "Art," this included Katherine Crowley and her husband Michael of Kensington, her son Steven Woznicki and his wife Carol of Simsbury, her granddaughters, Tammy McLaughlin and husband Robert of Pensacola, FL, Kelly Schumacher and husband Justin of Burlington, Grace Woznicki of Simsbury and great-grandson Wesley Schumacher of Burlington.



Earlier in her life, Barbara worked as the assistant director of personnel for G.Fox & Co. in Hartford. She also embraced her service as president of four chapters of the Legion of Mary in addition to being a devoted member of St. Mary Church in Newington.



Funeral services and burial for Barbara were private.



"For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast." Eph 2:8-9. "Heaven is awaiting its next saint." - Art





