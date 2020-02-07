|
Barbara H. Zamoita 80
Cherry Valley - Barbara H. (Field) Zamoita 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer. She leaves her husband of 62 years, Richard Zamoita, her children, Kathleen Thibaudeau of Charlton and her husband Daniel Thibaudeau, Deborah Sundquist of Spencer and her husband, Gary Sundquist and Richard Zamoita of Worcester and his partner, Debra Roberge. Her two grandaughters whom she loved so much Samantha (Sundquist) Herrmann of Charlton and her husband Jason Herrmann and Marissa Thibaudeau. Also her cousin and best friend, Lawrence Field and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara enjoyed life! She loved everything about it. Spending time with family and friends, always made a friend wherever she went. One of her best qualities was listening. Always smiling she enjoyed being with people, playing bingo, playing cards and listening to music.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday,
Febuary 12, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Street, Leicester. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the American Legion 175 Main Street, Spencer.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020