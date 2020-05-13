|
Barrett Morgan
Worcester - Barrett ("Barry") Morgan of Worcester, MA, passed away peacefully from complications related to COVID-19 on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at age 80. Barry is survived by his wife, Mahroo (Tavakolian); his daughter, Anna Mitra and her husband Philip Moremen of Brookline; his son, Ralph Tavakolian and his wife Olga Konovaltseva of Moscow, Russia; his five grandchildren, Charlotte, Geneva, Caspian, Darius and Christayvia; his sister, Rebecca Hedgecock of Southborough; four nieces and three nephews; and a generation of young relatives who will miss their beloved and fun loving "Baba," as he was affectionately known. He was predeceased by his parents, Weld and Mary Helen (Barrett) Morgan.
Born in Worcester in 1939, Barry was a lifelong and devoted resident of the city. He attended the Bancroft School and Milton Academy before attending Yale University. Following his graduation from Yale, he returned to Worcester to pursue a master's degree in geography from Clark University.
It was at Clark that Barry met his wife, Mahroo. Upon completion of her degree, Mahroo returned to her home in Tehran, Iran, and Barry happily followed. They were soon married, and Barry delighted in the years that they spent living in Iran embracing the people, language, culture and history of the region. In Iran Barry worked for an American engineering company conducting geological prospecting in the Southeast desert of the country, where his team discovered a significant water source that subsequently irrigated large new farmlands in the region. He forged lifelong friendships there as well as in England, where he had also lived for a period.
In the late 1960s, Barry and Mahroo moved back to Worcester with their young daughter, Anna Mitra, and soon thereafter their son, Ralph Tavakolian, was born. Barry joined the David Clark Company, a maker of high-altitude aviation and industrial protection equipment, and later purchased the company with several colleagues. He spent 30 years working at David Clark contributing to its recognition as one of the international leaders in its field.
Throughout his life Barry was an ardent supporter of Worcester's cultural and civic institutions. He actively engaged in the preservation and development of Worcester's leading institutions, including the Worcester Art Museum, for which he sat on the Collections Committee and kickstarted the "Open the Salisbury Doors" campaign. As recently as 2018 he spearheaded and supported an exhibit of the museum's Islamic art collection called "Preserved Pages: Book as Art in Persia and India, 1300-1800." Barry also was a supporter of Arts Worcester and the Russian Museum of Icons.
Barry's enthusiasm for the arts extended to music as well. He was a corporator of Music Worcester, a member of Joy of Music Worcester, and a member of the Worcester Chamber Music Society.
An avid collector of ceramics, Barry even tried his hand at the potting wheel in classes at the Worcester Center for Crafts, where he was President of the Board. He diligently attended exhibitions across the United States and was widely known by regional artists. While ceramics were his passion, he also had strong interests in textiles, jewelry, and wood & metal work, and enthusiastically supported many fledgling artists.
Barry believed firmly in giving back and investing in his community. Among his many civic affiliations, he was a member and supporter of the American Antiquarian Society, Worcester Historical Museum, Preservation Worcester, Tower Hill Botanical Garden, Greater Worcester Land Trust, Massachusetts Audubon Society, Mt. Grace Conservation Land Trust, the EcoTarium, Old Sturbridge Village, the Worcester Fire Society, and the American Alpine Club. He was also a member of the Board of the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance and Rural Cemetery. He was a loyal alumnus of his alma maters and generously supported the many causes in which he involved himself.
A consummate extrovert, Barry relished vigorous and wry conversation and was never happier than when out and about visiting with family and friends. He was a voracious reader, taking great interest in foreign lands and cultures. He traveled with purpose as an ethnographer rather than a mere tourist, returning with stories and memories of people in the first order. He was an avid fan of the outdoors, intent on preserving its natural state while enjoying fly fishing and mountaineering. And when he made quiet time away from his family, friends and pursuits, Barry delighted in regularly slaying the New York Times Sunday crossword.
Barry was a member of The First Unitarian Church since 1975, serving the church in many ways, including as chair of a capital campaign in the 1980s, as Moderator, and most recently as a member of the Trustees of Parish Funds.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at the First Unitarian Church in Worcester. In keeping with Barry's civic spirit his family request that memorial donations be made to the cause, charity or institution of the donor's choice.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 17, 2020