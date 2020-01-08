Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Hurwitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Hurwitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Hurwitz Obituary
Barry James Hurwitz, 69

WORCESTER - With profound sadness we mourn the loss of Barry James Hurwitz, 69, who passed away on December 17, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.

Barry grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts and will be missed by his sisters and brother and brothers-in-law. Barbara Rako (Jules), Janie Press (partner Donald Gottheimer), Jody Parziale (Albert), David Hurwitz, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Barry was a kind hearted man who adored his beloved dog, Barbie.

A memorial service will be held in Charleston, S. C. in February.

Donations can be made in Barry's memory to: Memorial gift for Barry Hurwitz

HumaneSociety.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -