|
|
Barry James Hurwitz, 69
WORCESTER - With profound sadness we mourn the loss of Barry James Hurwitz, 69, who passed away on December 17, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.
Barry grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts and will be missed by his sisters and brother and brothers-in-law. Barbara Rako (Jules), Janie Press (partner Donald Gottheimer), Jody Parziale (Albert), David Hurwitz, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Barry was a kind hearted man who adored his beloved dog, Barbie.
A memorial service will be held in Charleston, S. C. in February.
Donations can be made in Barry's memory to: Memorial gift for Barry Hurwitz
HumaneSociety.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020