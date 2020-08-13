1/
Barry MacMillan
1953 - 2020
Barry G. MacMillan

Boston - Barry Gordon MacMillan of Boston passed away unexpectedly, at his home Aug 9th 2020. Barry was born in Boston and was the son of the late Margaret and William MacMillan. His childhood was spent in both Dover and Westborough, MA.

Cherished brother of Diane M. Barrette of Westborough, Bruce M. MacMillan and his wife Maureen of Falmouth, Brian M. MacMillan and his wife Hideko of Snohomish, WA. Beloved stepson of Delores MacMillan of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Barry had a kind word for everyone, his sense of humor was well known. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Services for Barry will be private. For condolences please visit

www.hamellydon.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 21, 2020.
