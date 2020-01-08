Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
TSKK Club
21 Harris St
Webster, MA
Barry Maxwell


1958 - 2020
Barry Maxwell Obituary
Barry Lee Maxwell

Gulf Breeze, FL / Worcester, MA - Barry L. Maxwell, Age 61, of Gulf Breeze FL (formerly of Worcester MA) passed away peacefully in his home on New Years Day, 2020. Barry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Teresa Maxwell (Telerico), his three children, Andrea Kapulka of Webster, Eleanor Ramos of Putnam CT, and Barry B. Maxwell of Spencer. Barry also leaves behind three siblings, Robert Maxwell of Hubbardston, Joanne Scannell of Webster, and Rodney Maxwell of Leicester. Barry is predeceased by his father Melvin R. Maxwell and mother Joanne E. Maxwell (Army).

On February 22nd, 2020, a memorial service and celebration of Barry's life will be held at the TSKK Club of 21 Harris St, Webster MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
