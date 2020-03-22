|
Barry R. Maynes, 72
Grafton/Upper Marlboro, MD - Barry Russell Maynes, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, died on March 1, 2020, after courageously battling an extended illness. Barry was born January 4, 1948, in Millbury, Massachusetts. He was the son of Malcolm and Dorothy Maynes.
Barry had a distinguished career of Federal Service, serving over 46 years in the United States government. He began his career in the United States Army in 1968, where he was selected to attend the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, to learn the Arabic (Egyptian) language. He then served as an Arabic translator assigned to Ethiopia.
Following his military service, Barry chose to serve his fellow veterans, accepting a position in the Veterans Administration in Boston. He worked in VA for 13 years, serving also in offices in Providence, RI; Newark, NJ; and Washington, DC.
Barry spent 3 years at the Department of Justice before accepting a position at the National Endowment for the Humanities as the Director of the Administrative Management Office. He served in that position for 26 years. He retired from Federal Service in October 2014.
Barry is survived by his sister, Karen Davis, of Millbury, MA; his nephew, Richard (Melissa) Davis, of South Grafton, MA and his niece, Angela Zimage, of Worcester, MA, various neices and nephews, and his lifelong friend, Lois Mittelstaedt.
A memorial service was held on March 9, 2020, at 6:00 pm at Divine Peace Lutheran Church, 1500 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro, MD. Burial was held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020