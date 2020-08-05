Bartev D. Bagdasarian, Jr., 78
HOLDEN - Bartev D. Bagdasarian, Jr. 78, passed away peacefully at CareOne in Peabody on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Worcester, Bart was the son of Bartev D. and Virginia (Gazoorian) Bagdasarian. "Bags" or "Barty", as family and friends affectionately referred to him as, lived briefly in Watertown and Worcester as a young boy before settling in Holden where he resided for 70 years.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 52 years, Linda L. (Flodstrom) Bagdasarian; son, Mark D. Bagdasarian and his wife, Lori C. Olson of Peabody, MA; daughter, Karen L. Bagdasarian and her husband, Andre S. Karr of Chantilly, VA; two grandchildren, Rylee J. Bagdasarian and Sophie A. Karr; and several nieces and nephews including his goddaughter Kari Rapine who lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Barty". Besides his parents Bart is predeceased by a brother, Gary Bagdasarian, whom he loved dearly.
Bart was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School, class of 1960, where he was a member of the varsity football team. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1963 until being honorably discharged in 1969. Bart furthered his education at Worcester Junior College where he was a member of the swim team, and Clark University where he met his wife Linda before graduating in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science degree. During his professional career Bart was employed as a technical sales representative by Universal Rundle, Taylor-Winfield Co., Jennison Co. and Packaging Technical Services. Bart semi-retired and went to work part-time for several companies including Harr Motor Company in Worcester where he worked until his official retirement in 2014.
He was very proud of his Armenian Heritage and was a lifetime member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester. His grandfather Setrak D. Bagdasarian, was an influential business man in Istanbul (Constantinople) Turkey and secured the safe passage of Bart Sr. and family to America at the onset of the Ottoman Turks Genocide against the Armenian people in 1915. Bart was good with his hands and enjoyed working on his own vehicles, gardening and crafting hand-made furniture. He hand-crafted a boat with his son made of balsa wood and fiberglass that they raced across Indian Lake in Worcester. He enjoyed vacationing with his family and close relatives in Virginia Beach, Ogunquit and Sebago Lake Maine. He and his wife Linda Honeymooned in Bermuda, he returned to the island a few times during his life. He was very environmentally conscious and believed in returning what you take from the land. Planting trees, he believed, helped the environment in many ways and he planted hundreds on his property and found ways to repurpose many household items as well. Bart loved animals, had many pets, and was quick to help any injured wild animal he stumbled upon. He was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams especially the Patriots and Red Sox.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bartev's family from 9:30 to 11 am on Monday, August 10, at the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury St., Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 11 am at the church. Interment will take place privately at All Faith's Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfnd.com
or the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.