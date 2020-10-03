Basil J. Antoine1940 - 2020Worcester - Basil J. Antoine, 1940 – 2020, (formerly known as Joseph Anthony Zinkevich) died peacefully at Rose Monahan Hospice to embark on a new journey of the spirit. He was born in Waltham, MA., to Margaret (Brown) and Joseph Zinkevich, Sr., of February 24, 1940. He is predeceased by his sister, Marie Zinkevich of Dorchester and brother, Robert Zinkevich of Worcester. He leaves behind those who loved and cared for him throughout his life, sister-in-law, Eleanor Zinkevich, niece, Melissa Zinkevich Melkonian, nephews, Mark Zinkevich, Brian Zinkevich, their families and many cousins.Basil was an unforgettable individual, self-taught musician, prolific artist and world traveler. He began traveling and found his love of the water during his service in the Navy and spent the last 10 years of his life living on a house boat in Olympia, Washington. He earned his associate degree at San Francisco Community College and spent most of his adult life living on the west coast. He occasionally returned to the east for visits with family and life long friends, but always ventured back to more open living and a sense of freedom.He loved to read, enjoyed sailing, riding his bike and practicing yoga all his life. He was a very spiritual person, studied alternative medicine and preferred natural healing to conventional therapies. He always enjoyed conversations and connections with like-minded souls, which brought joy to his spirit within. His family will always remember him fondly for his free spirit and love of life. Honoring Basil's love of the arts the family requests that you visit and support the Worcester Art Museum.A special thanks to those who offered peace and comfort to Basil during his hospitalization at Memorial Hospital and helped him leave this world outside the hospital and close to water. Memorial services will be held privately. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street is assisting the family.