Beata J. Lagutowski, 55
Webster - Beata J. (Gogolewska) Lagutowski, 55, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge.
She leaves her husband of 33 years, Janusz Lagutowski; a daughter, Aleksandra Lagutowski; a son Victor Lagutowski; her mother, Hanna Gogolewska; a brother, Wojtek Gogolewski all of Webster; a sister, Elzbieta & her husband Krzysztof Zaorski of Ostroleka, Poland.
She was born in Ostroleka, Poland, a daughter of Jan Gogolewski. She graduated from high school in Poland.
Mrs. Lagutowski was employed as a security guard at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge for 22 years.
She was a member of Saint Joseph Basilica. She enjoyed cooking and reading.
The funeral will be held Monday, June 10, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. Calling hours will be held Sunday, June 9, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 7 to June 8, 2019