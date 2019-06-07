Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1515
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Basilica
53 Whitcomb Street
View Map
Beata Lagutowski Obituary
Beata J. Lagutowski, 55

Webster - Beata J. (Gogolewska) Lagutowski, 55, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge.

She leaves her husband of 33 years, Janusz Lagutowski; a daughter, Aleksandra Lagutowski; a son Victor Lagutowski; her mother, Hanna Gogolewska; a brother, Wojtek Gogolewski all of Webster; a sister, Elzbieta & her husband Krzysztof Zaorski of Ostroleka, Poland.

She was born in Ostroleka, Poland, a daughter of Jan Gogolewski. She graduated from high school in Poland.

Mrs. Lagutowski was employed as a security guard at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge for 22 years.

She was a member of Saint Joseph Basilica. She enjoyed cooking and reading.

The funeral will be held Monday, June 10, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. Calling hours will be held Sunday, June 9, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the funeral home.

www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 7 to June 8, 2019
