1/1
Beata Szymborska
1963 - 2020
Beata E. Szymborska

Worcester - Beata E. (Holenderska) Szymborska, 57, of Worcester died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center, University Campus. She is survived by her mother Teresa Rybarska; daughter Magdolena Szymborska and her fiancée Nabil Baha; son Mariusz Szymborski; two granddaughters, Laila and Sofia Baha, all of Worcester; a brother Leszek Holenderski and his wife Malgorzata of Holland. She is predeceased by her father Zdzislaw Holenderski.

Beata was born in Warsaw Poland and immigrated to the United States in 2004. In Poland she worked as a nurse and later worked for Compass Facility Services part-time while being a dedicated grandmother to her granddaughter. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Ms. Szymborska enjoyed spending time with her family as well as cooking and visiting the casino.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in HENRY - DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. Funeral home attendance is limited, based on gathering guidelines and face mask requirement. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with a Mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 33 Ward St. The funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com. Burial will follow in in Notre Dame Cemetery.

www.worcesterfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
33 Ward St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508)756-8346
