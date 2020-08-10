1/1
Beatrice Barbour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice D. Barbour, 92

Webster - Beatrice Doris (Remillard) Barbour, 92, a Webster native for 60 years, passed away peacefully on August 8 after a life filled with family and love.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents Louise (Mason) Remillard and Charles W. Remillard, by her husband of 40 years, William R. Barbour, Sr. (1987), by her first daughter Joan Marie Aiksnoris (1946), by daughter Ruth E. (Barbour) Ryals (2019), by son William R. Barbour, Jr. (2020), and by many beloved Barbour and Remillard family members. She leaves behind her daughter Gail M. (Barbour) Robert of Florida, her son Michael G. Barbour and wife Angela L. Barbour of Texas, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

"Grandma Bea," "Auntie Bea," B.B." – she had so many loving nicknames by so many people who cared about and, though her memory may have been slipping a bit in recent years, she could remember everything about days gone by and tell stories of her fondest memories. She loved dancing the Polka, red roses, and bingo with friends.

The family would like to thank the kind staff members at Webster Manor who were close to Beatrice and who made her time there comfortable. Also, Beatrice's final weeks were soothed by the tender loving care of her great-granddaughter Emily Stelmach.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, August 12, from Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the funeral home.

www.scanlonfs.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scanlon Funeral Service Inc
38 East Main St.
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1298
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scanlon Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved