Beatrice Barbour

Beatrice D. Barbour, 92Webster - Beatrice Doris (Remillard) Barbour, 92, a Webster native for 60 years, passed away peacefully on August 8 after a life filled with family and love.Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents Louise (Mason) Remillard and Charles W. Remillard, by her husband of 40 years, William R. Barbour, Sr. (1987), by her first daughter Joan Marie Aiksnoris (1946), by daughter Ruth E. (Barbour) Ryals (2019), by son William R. Barbour, Jr. (2020), and by many beloved Barbour and Remillard family members. She leaves behind her daughter Gail M. (Barbour) Robert of Florida, her son Michael G. Barbour and wife Angela L. Barbour of Texas, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends."Grandma Bea," "Auntie Bea," B.B." – she had so many loving nicknames by so many people who cared about and, though her memory may have been slipping a bit in recent years, she could remember everything about days gone by and tell stories of her fondest memories. She loved dancing the Polka, red roses, and bingo with friends.The family would like to thank the kind staff members at Webster Manor who were close to Beatrice and who made her time there comfortable. Also, Beatrice's final weeks were soothed by the tender loving care of her great-granddaughter Emily Stelmach.Her funeral will be held Wednesday, August 12, from Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the funeral home.