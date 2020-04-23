|
Beatrice E. Benoit, 90
N. GRAFTON/AUBURN - Beatrice E. "Betty" (Thoren) Benoit, 90, of North Grafton and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Betty was one of three children born to the late Sven E. and Marion I. (Barnes) Thoren. She was a 1947 graduate of Auburn High School, and later from Salter's Secretarial School. Betty worked at Reed and Prince from 1947 until 1953. She married Robert R. Benoit in 1949, left work, and they began to raise their family. Returning to the work force, she started work at the United Way of Worcester, later working for the Auburn Schools Department, in Special Education and as a teacher's aide in Kindergarten. After that, she worked for the Department of Social Services in Whitinsville from 1984 until she retired in 1998.
In her free time, Betty loved sewing, flower arranging, painting, reading, and decorating her home.
She had a deep faith in God and would often say, "Jesus is my best friend." Her joy in life was her family, and in finding ways to live generously. For us, this is her legacy.
Betty is survived by her children, Kimberlee Aldrich, Robin Pineault, Jill Sullivan, and Christopher Benoit; grandchildren, Kristen Kahai, Courtney Casey, Tara Bruso, Caitlin Sarver, Andrew Lefebvre, Colleen Zingg, Angela Lewis, Patrick Sullivan, Robert Benoit, Trevor Benoit, and Christopher Pineault; great-grandchildren, Nadine Kahai, Cian Sarver, Brecken Casey, Charles Kahai, Eliana Kahai, Rory Sarver, Jasper Lefebvre, Finnegan Casey, Zoelyn Lefebvre, and a great-grandson arriving in June, whom she was so excited to meet; cousins, Karolyn Mara and Delores Bengtsson; friends, Connie Castles of ME, Cheryl Mark of KS, Mary Toscano and family of NY, Ann Berthiaume, and Susan Schiavone. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brothers, Harry C. Thoren and Fred W. Thoren.
We would like to thank the care team at Care One in Millbury and the entire medical team and staff, who all cared for our Mom so lovingly and tenderly at the UMASS Memorial University Campus.
Services will be held privately, with a public graveside service to be announced in the summer. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes Guild of Worcester Childcare and Family Services at the Guild of St. Agnes Administrative Office, 405 Grove Street, Suite 200, Worcester, MA 01605. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA has been honored to assist with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Betty, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020