Beatrice (Auger) Craig
worcester - Beatrice "Nana" (Auger) Craig, 90, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 under the compassionate care of her family and the dedicated staff at the Life Care Center of Auburn. Born and raised in Worcester, she was one of five children to William and Eva (Allaire) Auger and lived most of her life in Worcester. Bea was educated in Worcester and worked 20 years as a Nurse's Aide at Worcester State Hospital.
Her husband of 57 years, Charles "Pop" Craig, Sr. died in April of 2005. She leaves her sons, Charles A. Craig, Jr. and his wife, Maryann of Austin, MN and Daniel T. Craig and his wife, Gail of Auburn; a daughter, Kathleen I. Zack and her husband, Paul of Oakham; five grandchildren whom she adored, Cheryl A. Reinhart, Brian D. Craig, Angela J. Donovan, Katherine A. Bachant and Christina M. Zack; nephews, nieces, and five great grandchildren. Bea is predeceased by her brother, William Auger and three sisters, Helen Wyman, Ruth Kopacz and Elizabeth Mansfield.
Bea's life was centered around her family and strong faith in God. She was a long-time member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Worcester where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She enjoyed camping with her family, taking rides in the country, family gatherings, spending summer evenings at band concerts in Institute Park and attending her children and grandchildren's many school and sports activities. Bea was fiercely loyal to her friends and family alike. Selfless and kind by nature, she could warm you with her loving heart and take charge of a situation with an amazing right hook.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bea's family from 4-7 pm on Thursday May 9 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Interment will be held privately at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Why Me & Sherry's House, 1152 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01602 or, the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
