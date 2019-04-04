|
Beatrice (Lemire) Hatstat, 88
Clinton - Beatrice A. (Lemire) Hatstat, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Willis C. Hatstat; their children and spouses, Karen McNamara & Walter of Lancaster; William R. Hatstat & Karen Weihn; and Susan Hatstat, all of Clinton; Mary Ellen Rossignol & Carey of Rindge, NH; Nancy Morrison of Fitchburg; and Bettyanne Hauver & Sean of Sterling; siblings; Mary Bilow of Lancaster; Joan Champagne & Robert of Clinton; John Lemire of North Waterboro, ME; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lucille Lemire of Fitchburg; Roland Cote of Clinton; David Hatstat, and Dorice Charon, both of Leominster; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her brother Robert Lemire and sister Anne Cote.
Bea was born and educated in Clinton, daughter of the late Ernest & Beatrice (Cote) Lemire. In addition to raising her family of six children, she worked as a waitress for the Old Timer Restaurant for nearly twenty years. She was a member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish and also served as a long time Girl Scout leader. She was talented in the art of crochet, knitting countless afghans for family and friends. She enjoyed reading, attending the sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, preparing meals, and baking for her family and friends. When you came to Bea's house you were always provided with lots of love and food. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with burial to follow in Eastwood Cemetery in Lancaster. Calling hours will be held from 4 until 7PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Beatrice Hatstat to: , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 12, 2019