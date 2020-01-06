Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Beatrice Krapas


1922 - 2020
Beatrice Krapas Obituary
Beatrice V. Krapas, 97

Holden - Beatrice V. (Gokmant) Krapas, 97, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family. She was born on May 29, 1922 in East Arlington, Vermont, the daughter of Charles and Isabell (Dalke) Gokmant and had lived most of her life in Worcester/Holden before moving to Falmouth in 2017.

Her loving husband of 72 years, Vitte Krapas, passed away in 2014. She leaves her niece, Carine Mastrocola and her husband, Mario of Falmouth, MA; two nephews, Gerald Valente and companion, AnneMarie of Nyack, NY; Paul Valente and his wife, Marie of Shrewsbury, MA and her grandnieces, Tina vonCzoernig of Wayne, PA, Maria Mastrocola of Randolph, MA, Jennifer Valente of Grafton, MA, and Melissa Lokko of Worcester, MA; and many great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. She was predeceased by her niece, Lisa Amoroso.

Beatrice was a clerk at Denholms Department Store in Worcester for many years before retiring. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed the summers on the cape: boating and swimming; hiking with her Dobermans, reading, traveling with friends, and going to the theater.

A funeral service honoring Beatrice's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9th at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
