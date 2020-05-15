|
|
Beatrice L. Ladner, 90
WESTBOROUGH - Beatrice L. (MacLeod) Ladner, 90, of Westborough MA passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at Westborough Healthcare, succumbing to complications of Covid-19 after a long battle with dementia. Wife of the late Hugh A. Ladner, Bea is survived by her six children and spouses - Lois Hogan of North Grafton, Ronald Ladner of Denton, TX, Linda Scricco and her husband Matt of Sutton, Gary Ladner and wife Sue of Coventry, CT, Laurie Ladner Sheridan of Worcester and Scott Ladner and wife Linda of Shrewsbury. She is also survived by her grandchildren - Michelle (Hogan) Gerardi and her husband John, Liz (Hogan) Pelosi and her husband Chris, Danny Brown and his wife Catherine, Tony Scricco and his wife Christine, Kevin Scricco and his wife Jessica, Alex Scricco and his wife Lori, Salina Sheridan and her partner Ryan Hall, Ericka Sheridan and her partner Sam Chandler, Drew Ladner, and Teagan Ladner as well as her eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bea was predeceased by her four sisters – Alfreda Chestefield, Helen Heos, Vera Mickalsen, and Adell Green.
Born in Somerville, MA, to the late George and Edith (Beck) MacLeod, Bea was raised and educated in Somerville. A long-time resident of Westborough, she loved children and worked in the Westborough School System for over 30 years. Fondly called "Nana" by many, Bea was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with family and friends, cutting a rug on the dance floor and spending her summers at Harvey's Lake, Vermont.
The family will be holding a private ceremony at a later date.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020