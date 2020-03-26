|
Beatrice "Betty" (Vriesema) Nydam, 97
Whitinsville - Beatrice "Betty" (Vriesema) Nydam, 97, of Whitinsville passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 in CareOne Healthcare in Millbury. She was the wife of the late Edward Nydam who died in 2004.
A very social an active woman, Mrs. Nydam had worked at the former Whitinsville Savings Bank for 17 years before retiring. Previously, she held several jobs in Whitinsville which included working at the former Whitin Machine Works, the former Baker's Department Store, and her favorite Eileen's Children's Store.
She was born in 1922 in Midland Park, NJ, the daughter of the late Garry and Pearl (Vander Meer) Vriesema.
Betty was a longtime member and volunteer at the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church in Whitinsville and was always offering her help for all who needed a hand. She enjoyed Scrabble, which she was usually the winner and Dominoes. There was always a puzzle underway in the den and she loved visits from her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the neighbor children and would always have her candy dishes filled for them. She was also driving up until the age of 92.
She is survived by her son, Edward Nydam, Jr., of Ocala, FL; three daughters, Pearl and her husband Mike Largesse of Worcester, Jeanie and her husband Robert McKenney of Putnam, CT and Heidi and her husband David Staruk of Millbury; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Nydam who died in 2018, and two sisters, Trina Ebbeling and Annette Carver.
The family and friends of Mrs. Nydam are mourning her passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book at www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Whitinsville Christian School, 279 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588. Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020