Beatrice "Bea" F. (Menard) O'Grady
Sturbridge - Beatrice "Bea" F. (Menard) O'Grady of Sturbridge passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 84.
She was born September 17, 1935 in Sturbridge the daughter of the late Leodore and Irene (Heck) Menard.
Bea was best known as the lady who was always working in the garden at the white house after the bridge on Route 148. In the summer it was a sure bet that she would be having a yard sale on the front lawn. When Bea wasn't in the garden, she would be making quilts, flags, porcelain dolls, ceramics, and raising chickens.
In the mid 70's Bea was an art teacher at Tantasqua Senior High School in Sturbridge.
She leaves behind six children, David, Cindy, Alan, Brian, Laurie, and Lynne; three grandchildren, Ryan, Nicole, and Derrick; two great grandchildren, Natalie and Charlotte; a brother Leodore, and two sisters Leta and Linda.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020