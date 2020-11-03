1/1
Beatrice Pelletier
1932 - 2020
Beatrice Mary (Cloungia) Pelletier, 88

Charlton - Beatrice Mary (Cloungia) Pelletier, 88, of Charlton, died peacefully at home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Roger A. Pelletier of Charlton who died in 2011. She is survived by six children, Cheryl A. Hatch and her husband Russ of Charlton, Steven B. Pelletier of South Windsor, CT, Nancy M. Hammond of Charlton, Robert M. Pelletier and his wife Kris of Beverly, Andrew R. Pelletier and his wife Doreen of Dudley, and Theresa R. Pelletier and her husband Sander Kaplan of Riverside, IL; eight grandchildren, Meghan Hammond, Anthony Hammond, Jaclyn Mellin, Joshua Pelletier, Daniele Voelger, Alexander Pelletier, Jesse Pelletier, and Tara Kaplan; five great-grandchildren, Wayne, Elena, Charlie, Jameson, and Isla; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by an infant son, Thomas Pelletier; and her sister Carol. She was born in Boston, daughter of the late Velma (Brown) Corey, and lived in Charlton since 1965. She graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester.

Mrs. Pelletier was a loving, supportive mother, extending that love to many foster children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All who knew her were touched by her open heart, gentle nature and warm generosity. She was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Church in Charlton for 55 years.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext, Charlton. Those attending are respectfully requested to meet directly at the church. Burial will be private at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph Church in Charlton, MA.

Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
