Beatrice "Bea" (Albrizio) Pepper at 92
Worcester - Beatrice A. "Bea" (Albrizio) Pepper, 92, died peacefully on Friday March 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and sister. Bea leaves behind her loving family, a daughter Paula Pepper and her husband Ken Braun of Chestnut Hill, her daughter-in-law Ann Pepper of Worcester, her beloved grandchildren Alicia Pepper and her fiancé Jyovani Joubert of Charlton and Alex Pepper of Worcester. Bea is also survived by a brother Frank Albrizio of Millbury, two sisters Eleanor Penny of Worcester, Margarite Giordano of Shrewsbury and many nieces and nephews. Bea was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Francis J. "Pep" Pepper Sr., her adoring son Francis J. Pepper Jr. and a sister Nina Diperrio of Westerly R. I.
Beatrice was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (DeSantis) Albrizio and has lived in Worcester all her life. Bea was a graduate of David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School. She worked many years at the former Barnards, Sumner and Putnam Ladies Clothing Stores. She was Self Employed as an Interior Decorator for many years until she retired in 2010. Bea summered at Misquamicut Beach for many years with her family. Her most cherished times were spent with her children and grandchildren who were her pride and joy.
Bea loved to prepare Italian meals for her family and friends, and her famous meatball recipe will never be beat! Bea was a kind and gentle lady with a great sense of style. She will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. There are no services planned at this time. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St, is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Bea please visit her memorial site at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020