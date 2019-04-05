Home

Worcester, MA - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 3, 2019 Beatrice was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 1, 1982 she was the Sixth of six children, having 5 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her son Leon Zachariah Hall Jr., her brother Angel Cubero, two sisters Maritza Cubero and Carmen Cubero and many nephews and nieces. Beatrice was known by many as Beyoncé. She lived a rough life but that doesn't change her as a person. She loved her family and friends dearly. She was loved by everyone and will never be forgotten.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
