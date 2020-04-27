|
|
Beatrice V. (Fountain) Sheeran
Mar 18, 1939-Apr 8, 2020
CLEARWATER, FL - Beatrice V. Sheeran, 81 passed away April 8, 2020 with her son by her side after a period of declining health.
Born in Brimfield, MA March 18, 1939 the daughter of the late Noah and Julia (LaBare) Fountain. A long time resident of Wales, MA she held several town official positions including Town Clerk and Selectwoman. She retired after many years as Transportation Coordinator for Union 61 school districts before moving to Florida in 2003.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Donald R. Sheeran in 2014 and sister Dorothy DiPietro in 2015.
She is survived by daughters Debbie Sheeran of Wales, MA; Jeanie Allen and her husband Bill of Brimfield, MA; Son Don Sheeran and wife Donna of Indio CA; brother Robert Fountain and wife Marie of Chappaquiddick Island, MA and sister Joan Rollins of Kissimmee, FL.
There are no calling hours and burial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020