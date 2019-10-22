|
Beatrice M. St. George
Ware - Beatrice M. St. George (Bebe Roy), 87, a retired church organist and home health aide, died October 20, 2019 at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her six children, Lynne M. of Ware, Cheryl A. Howe of Gilbertville, Richard O. and his wife, Maureen of West Warren, Roy M. and his wife Cindy of Ware, Kevin J. and his wife, Lynn of McAdoo, PA, and Mary Beth Gunther and her husband, Paul of Ware; 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her friend and former husband, Richard of Ware; her special sister-in-law, Shirley Roy of Wheelwright and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert N. Roy in 1985 and her son-in-law Michael G. Howe earlier this year.
Born in Ware, daughter of the late Aime J. and Beatrice (Dragon) Roy, she lived in Gilbertville before moving to Ware in 1988. She graduated from the former Hardwick High School.
Bebe was employed at Mary Lane Hospital and Holden Nursing Home as a Nursing Assistant. She also worked for Wachusett Home Health as a patient care provider and was a hospice volunteer.
She was a substitute organist for St. Mary's and All Saints churches in Ware and was a member of the Ecumenical Choir of the United Church in Ware.
Bebe was an active member of St. Aloysius Church where she was organist and soloist for over 35 years. She was a member of the Activity Group, was the parishes' Crop Walk recruiter, and was one of the rectory housekeepers.
A Funeral Mass for Beatrice will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10AM in St. Aloysius Church, 64 Church St., in Gilbertville. Everyone should meet directly at the church. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4 to 7PM in Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant Street, in Ware. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Church, P.O. Box 542, Gilbertville, MA 01031.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019