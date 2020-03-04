Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Paul
15 Chatham Street
View Map
Belisario "Luis" Calderon, 63

Worcester - Belisario "Luis" Calderon, 63, of Worcester died Tuesday, March 3rd in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus surrounded by his family. He leaves his partner, Justa Fernandez of Worcester; three sons, Juan Calderon of Worcester, Francisco Calderon and Pedro Calderon both of Ecuador; three daughters, Tanya Calderon of Ecuador, Melissa Jacques and Stephanie Lora both of Worcester; his siblings, Rosa Calderon of Springfield, Claudio Calderon, Segundo Calderon, Ruben Calderon and Hernan Calderon all of Worcester, Mariana Calderon, Manuel Calderon, Julia Calderon, Martha Calderon, Carmen Calderon all of Ecuador. He also leaves a granddaughter, Elisa and many nieces and nephews.

He was born in Cuenca, Ecuador and immigrated to the United States in 1987. Luis was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Paul's Cathedral. He was kind, positive, and radiated happiness. Luis loved to put a smile on others faces and to make them laugh. He also enjoyed dancing and was known as the life of the party.

His funeral is Saturday, March 7th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 9:00 AM in the Cathedral of St. Paul, 15 Chatham Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, March 6th from 6:00 until 10:00 PM in the funeral home.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
