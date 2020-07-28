1/1
Belva Sagarian
1931 - 2020
Belva C. Sagarian, 89

AUBURN - Belva C. "Bel" (Benson) Sagarian, 89, longtime Auburn resident, passed peacefully at home on Friday July 24, 2020 at her home, with her loving son by her side.

Bel is survived by her son, John H. Sagarian, Jr., with whom she lived and was long-term cared for by; her daughter, Sandra A. Girardi-Uljua; four grandchildren: Dominic J. Girardi & his wife Rachel, Amanda T. Sagarian, John H. Sagarian, III, and Caroline T. Uljua; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth A. Girardi; a sister, Carole Josephson & her husband Albert; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bel was predeceased by her husband, John H. Sagarian, Sr., who passed on Dec. 31, 2014; her parents Guy and Evelyn (Peterson) Benson; and her siblings, Virginia Army, Bertil Benson, and Earl Benson.

Belva was a devoted wife and mother from Quinsigamond Village. She worked alongside her husband John for many years at Worcester General Repair Shop. She enjoyed traveling and spent many enjoyable years at their summer home in Bath, ME with friends and family. In her early years, Belva roller skated and was also one of the first women to water ski and ramp jump on Lake Quinsigamond. She always stayed active by swimming every morning. Wood carving was also a fond hobby of hers. Bel especially loved spending time with her four grandkids, her dog Ginger, and staying in close contact with her sister.

Services will be held privately for Mrs. Sagarian's family and burial will be with her husband at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
