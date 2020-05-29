Benedict Kacavich
Benedict JJ Kacavich, 94

Worcester - Benedict Kacavich 94, a loving husband and father, passed onto be with Our Heavenly Father on May 18, 2020 while at home with his three remaining children by his side.

He joins his loving wife Barbara of 53 years, a daughter Deborah and son Stephen. He leaves behind son Andrew Kacavich of CT/FL, Lynda Smith of Worcester and Doreen Emond of Oxford, MA. and four grandchildren.

He was a US Navy Veteran that served in WWII, plumber by trade and jokester known by many for his humor.

"There's No Place Like Home" was one of his favorite sayings and now he is in his eternal home with Our Lord and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the VNA Hospice 120 Thomas St Worcester, MA 01608


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
