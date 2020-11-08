Benito 'Peter" Porcelli at 84
Worcester - Benito "Peter" Porcelli of Worcester, MA died peacefully at Notre Dame Hospice on November 7th, after a long battle with Alhzheimer's, at the age of 84. He was born on June 21st, 1936 in Bisceglie, Italy to Antonia and Francesco Porcelli and spent his childhood there until permanently settling in Worcester in 1973. He spent 19 years working at Wright Line as a machine operator and Worcester State Hospital in the maintenance department before retiring. Peter was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel until its closing, and was a longtime member of the Biscee Club, enjoying the company of his Italian friends and could often be seen walking on Shrewsbury Street. He was an avid fan of sports, especially the New England Patriots and Italian soccer. Peter took great pride in his Italian heritage and was happiest when surrounded by family enjoying Sunday dinners with a glass of red wine. Peter leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Isabella (Rana) Porcelli; his four children, Antonia Porcelli of Sarasota, Florida, Lia Porcelli and her wife Paula of Sterling, Franco Porcelli and his wife Tracy of Oxford, and Gino Porcelli and his wife, Kristina of Paxton; five grandchildren, Christina Fife and her husband Chris of Princeton, Ashley and Brandon Setterlund of Holden, Dominic Porcelli of Oxford and Mia Porcelli of Paxton; and one great granddaughter, Daphne Fife of Princeton. Peter also leaves behind a large extended family and many friends in both Italy and Worcester County. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his three sisters, Antonia Todisco, Vincenzia Pasquale, and Emilia Garofoli, as well as one brother, Sergio Porcelli. His humor and upbeat demeanor will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, 100 North Parkway, Worcester, MA 01605 in Peter's memory. The Porcelli family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Elder Services of Worcester and compassionate staff of Notre Dame Long-Term Hospice, who comforted him during his final days.
Calling hours for Peter will be held on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 4PM to 7PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A celebration of Peters life will be held at 7PM in the funeral home. Inurnment at a later date will be in St. Johns Cemetery Mausoleum. To leave a message of condolence for the family or share a special memory of Peter please visit his memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
Masks and social distancing must be observed at the funeral home.