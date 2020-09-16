Allenstown, NH - Mr. Benjamin E. Fontaine, Jr., 92, of Allenstown, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 15, 2020.
Born in Jefferson, MA, Ben was one of nine children of the late Benjamin E. and Ella R. (Tatro) Fontaine. He was raised and educated in Gardner, MA and was a graduate of Gardner High School Class of 1946. He then enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during World War II in Austria until his honorable discharge as a Corporal in 1949.
In earlier years, Ben served as a Selectman and was a member of the Exchange Club in Southbridge, MA. After matriculating to New Hampshire, he would become heavily involved in local affairs. He served the Town of Allenstown as a Selectman and member of the Budget Committee and served as a Mediator for the Attorney General's Office.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as the project manager and estimator for Granger Construction, Perini Construction and Lawlor Construction.
Ben volunteered for the Robert Frost Farm in New Hampshire and Shaker Village in Hancock and was a member of the Concord Coachmen Chorus. He enjoyed reading, history, politics, singing, dancing, gardening and farming. He was especially proud of his distinction as a Master Gardener in the State of New Hampshire.
Ben was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lorraine B. (Beaudreau) Fontaine, who passed away in 2003, and his siblings: Eva Fontaine and Charlie Fontaine.
He is survived by his three children: Christopher Fontaine and his wife Julie of Hollister, CA, Tina O'Donnell and her husband Tony of Charlton, MA and Timothy Fontaine of Boise, ID. He was the grandfather to Joshua Fontaine, Kaitlyn Fontaine, Kiley Fontaine, Nicholas Fontaine, Mikhala Majeau and Patrick O'Donnell. He was the great grandfather to Maximilian Henry Majeau and Alexander Barrett Majeau. He is also survived by his siblings: Virginia Knight of Bethany, CT, Beverly Bassett of Orange City, FL, Elmer Fontaine, Alan Fontaine and Donald Fontaine all of Spencer, MA and Donna Harding of Gardner, MA. He leaves many nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, September 20th from 1 to 3 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St. in Pembroke, NH. Burial will take place on Friday, September 25th at 11 A.M. in the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ben's memory may be sent to a Veteran's charity of your choice
